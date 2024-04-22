MCF Advisors LLC Sells 8,776 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 318,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,401,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,683,000 after acquiring an additional 597,076 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.89. 16,916,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,589,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

