MCF Advisors LLC Sells 156 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $145,077,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,486,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.82. 411,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,165. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

