MCF Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.70.

Tesla Trading Down 1.9 %

TSLA stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.05. The stock had a trading volume of 87,074,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,857,384. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.22 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.23. The firm has a market cap of $468.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

