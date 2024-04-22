MCF Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 615,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 22.0% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $269,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.10. 9,787,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,531,457. The company has a market capitalization of $412.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

