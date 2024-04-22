MCF Advisors LLC Has $817,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 351,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $60.17. 21,207,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,594,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Get Our Latest Report on KO

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.