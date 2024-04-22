MCF Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IWP stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.70. 1,008,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,338. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

