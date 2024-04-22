MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,121,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,078. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.57.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

