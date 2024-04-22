MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 955 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 120,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,540,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,636,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,704. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.45. The firm has a market cap of $239.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

