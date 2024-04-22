MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 1,197 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 123,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.03.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,964,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,323,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

