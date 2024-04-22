McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 14.1% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.72.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded up $4.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.20. 1,900,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,790. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.08. The stock has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.