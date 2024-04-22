Maverick Protocol Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.43029962 USD and is up 13.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $8,066,800.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

