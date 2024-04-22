Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $37.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $53.00.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Match Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after buying an additional 2,130,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

