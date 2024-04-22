Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.77

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.77 and last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 261158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The firm has a market cap of $696.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael K. Hooks bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

