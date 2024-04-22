Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.05.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after acquiring an additional 168,670 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,651,000 after acquiring an additional 55,508 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 354,812 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.