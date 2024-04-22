Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Up 5.8%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 234,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,004,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $612.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 180,486.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 109.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

