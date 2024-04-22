Loop Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

Loop Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.40.

NYSE:BJ opened at $73.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

