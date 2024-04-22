Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.05.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
