Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

