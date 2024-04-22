Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Lightspeed Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.74.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

LSPD stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.37. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.31 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

