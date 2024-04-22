Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 7,998 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,726,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,746 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Bank of America by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 171,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 59,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.71. 20,673,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,492,113. The company has a market cap of $297.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

