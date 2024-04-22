LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on LCII. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LCI Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

LCI Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in LCI Industries by 28.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries stock opened at $106.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.40. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $116.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 166.01%.

About LCI Industries

(Get Free Report

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.