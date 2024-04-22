Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LVS. Mizuho assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.46.

NYSE LVS opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

