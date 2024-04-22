Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.53. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,169,936. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 198.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

