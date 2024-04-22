Komodo Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.79 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000665 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $60.13 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00055822 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00036331 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00014086 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,770,102 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

