Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Takes Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 117,275 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,991 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 409,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the period.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,995. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $47.35.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Tesla Stock Analysis: Insights and Future Projections
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- CarMax: Is There a Silver Lining to the Earnings Car Wreck?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.