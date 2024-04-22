Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Takes Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 117,275 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,991 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 409,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,995. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

