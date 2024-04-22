Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 824 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

NYSE:WLY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.49. 4,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,663. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $460.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -48.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

