Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys 1,050 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 251,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,126,000 after acquiring an additional 188,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,356. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

