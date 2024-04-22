KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KREF opened at $9.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 361.76 and a quick ratio of 361.75.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KREF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on KREF

Insider Activity at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In related news, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,095.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,095.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,203.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.