Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.83 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.36. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.85.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 364.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

