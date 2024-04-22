JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $55.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LVS. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.46.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

