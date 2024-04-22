John Bean Technologies (JBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE JBT opened at $91.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,359,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after acquiring an additional 167,866 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $9,455,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 94,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

