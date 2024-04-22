Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $123.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $126.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.50.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CCI

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.