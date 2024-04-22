Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.66

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.66 and last traded at $57.68, with a volume of 239965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.03.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 777.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,424,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

