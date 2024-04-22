J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $177.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $200.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.24.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $167.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.94 and a 200-day moving average of $192.91. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $160.07 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

