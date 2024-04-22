iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.69

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.69 and last traded at $65.10, with a volume of 18506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $638.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

