iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Decreased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $497.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,355,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $513.52 and a 200-day moving average of $479.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.