iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Diversified LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
IVV stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $500.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,328. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.37.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
