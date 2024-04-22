IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 6.8% Higher

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.57. 4,566,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 6,709,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.14.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 715.77%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 27,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $277,562.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 697,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,556 shares of company stock worth $882,871. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,906,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,864,000 after buying an additional 193,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $26,430,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,498,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after buying an additional 29,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 47,967 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

