Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.09

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $49.95, with a volume of 26372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

