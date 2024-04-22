Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCOGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,529,269 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,035,863 shares.The stock last traded at $20.99 and had previously closed at $21.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,591 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,792 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,147,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after purchasing an additional 962,531 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,502,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,002 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

