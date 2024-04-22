Insider Selling: Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells $1,227,552.98 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 106,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $1,227,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,568,123 shares in the company, valued at $87,260,458.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Mission Produce Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $11.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mission Produce
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mission Produce
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.