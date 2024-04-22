Insider Selling: Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells $1,227,552.98 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 106,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $1,227,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,568,123 shares in the company, valued at $87,260,458.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $11.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

Mission Produce Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 638.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

