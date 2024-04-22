Insider Selling: Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CFO Sells $356,072.18 in Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $356,072.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,445,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eva Renee Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $115,023.02.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $105,919.50.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.65. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,356,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,467,000 after buying an additional 2,494,678 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Immunovant by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Immunovant by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 273,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 1,273,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 6,108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,186,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,532,000 after buying an additional 1,166,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

