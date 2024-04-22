Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Sells 29,388 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,890,163.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,095,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joshua Allen Franks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of ELF stock opened at $156.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.33.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

