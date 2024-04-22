indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INDI

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

In related news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,750 shares in the company, valued at $479,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 111,491 shares of company stock worth $730,936. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. UBS Group AG increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $53,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ INDI opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $982.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.15. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.