IMAX’s (IMAX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

IMAX stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.03 million, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $86.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. IMAX’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,057.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in IMAX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 431,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after buying an additional 385,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after buying an additional 107,989 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

