IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Raised to $252.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $245.00 to $252.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.78.

IEX stock opened at $227.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.14. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1,196.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,348 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,502 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

