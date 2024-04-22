Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.78.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Identillect Technologies
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.