Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 2.02. Ichor has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,093,000 after buying an additional 265,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ichor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,350,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ichor by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,056,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ichor by 25.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after buying an additional 253,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

