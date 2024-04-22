Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 6,300 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,212,000 after buying an additional 208,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $500,926,000 after buying an additional 225,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $679,269,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN stock opened at $117.43 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $229.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.82.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

