Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 22,400 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $32,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $32,751.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,831 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $35.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $43.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHI. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

