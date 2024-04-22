Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $905,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 76,728 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $828,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

